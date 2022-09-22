CLEVELAND (WJW) – A bold smash and grab caught on store surveillance video shows a man driving a U-Haul reverse into a beauty supply store slamming through the wall.

It happened at Beauty Plus around 5 a.m. Tuesday on E. 125th Street in Cleveland. Video shows a man walk inside, break into the cash register, grab cash, then the entire drawer to carry outside. As he attempts to get away, he stumbles and falls over the mess of hair products and shelving knocked all over the floor.

“Shock, I see the hole, the hair, everything is on the floor…it takes us one day to clean up,” said store manager Alex Abdullah.

Thursday, the damage was still being repaired. The store owner did not share with management how much was stolen. Construction crews on site estimated rebuilding the brick wall would cost $10,000 dollars. Abe Hamed, the owner of United Construction Management called the amount of damage from the smash-and-grab unusual.

“It’s a little harder for everybody to make ends meet and they’re getting a little more desperate, so I think you’re going to see a lot more of these,” said Hamed.

A few minutes after the smash and grab occurred, the video shows another man walking through the hole in the wall to grab a handful of items before police arrived.

Abdullah said the store was the victim of crime before, but nothing compared to a U-Haul plowing through the wall.

Anyone with information can call the Crime Stoppers tipline at (216) 252-7463.