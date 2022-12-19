COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Columbus police are seeking help in a theft which was caught on video surveillance that occurred in North Linden earlier this month.
According to a social media post by the Columbus Division of Police, a suspect broke a storefront door with a concrete block, entered the business, an audio accessories store on the 3800 block of Cleveland Avenue in North Linden, and stole a cash register.
Video surveillance captured a person yanking a cash register off of the counter and walking out of frame.
Anyone with information on the suspect or this incident, which occurred on Dec. 5, is asked to call Detective Beard at 614-645-2091, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS, or email bbeard@columbuspolice.org.