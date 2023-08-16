DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect was arrested in Dayton last week after pointing a laser at a Ohio State Highway Patrol aircraft.

According to OSHP, the Aviation Section was helping Dayton Police officers with a protective detail when they spotted a laser aimed at the aircraft. The pilots coordinated with ground crews to find the suspect and arrest them for the felony offense.

When officers arrived at the suspect’s home, the person fled. Ground crews interviewed all the residents and then arrested the suspect.

You can watch the footage from the aircraft in the video player above.