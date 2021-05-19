Video shows Oregon man climb power lines, causing outage while fleeing police

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man who Portland police said tried to escape custody put a school on lockdown and caused a power outage to 3,000 customers Tuesday afternoon.

It happened on the north side of the city. Video taken by a witness shows the man on a power line after he climbed onto a roof.

The man appears to shimmy on his stomach at one point, trying to pull himself along the cables. Unable to move quickly, he then takes a break to stand on one wire while hanging from another above his head.

The power company shut down the power until the man came down around 3 p.m. and was taken into custody.

At the time of this publishing police had not released the man’s identity or information about what led up to his brief run from officers.