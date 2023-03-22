Video courtesy of the Ohio State Highway Patrol

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Ohio State Highway Patrol released a video of troopers arresting a driver after they were seen weaving on and off the roadway of I-71.

According to the Ohio State highway Patrol, troopers from the Lebanon post were told a driver was seen driving recklessly on I-71. Troopers arrived on the scene, and dashcam footage shows the vehicle weaving back and forth before coming to a stop in the grassy median.

The driver was arrested for OVI, OSHP said, and drug paraphernalia and narcotics were seized from the vehicle.

To report dangerous driving on Ohio roads, you can call #677.