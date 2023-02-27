Video courtesy of the Ohio State Highway Patrol

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Authorities from five separate agencies chased suspects from Ohio to Indiana on Saturday.

On February 25, suspects on federal probation led officers from The Darke County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said. Four other law enforcement agencies joined the chase including the Preble County Sheriff’s Office, the Indiana State Police, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

The OSHP Aviation Section helped the deputies to track the suspects across state lines where they were finally taken into custody.