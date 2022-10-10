Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) — The Middletown Division of Police is seeking assistance in identifying two suspects involved in a dirt bike theft.

According to our partners at WLWT, the incident was captured on a neighbor’s security camera.

Middletown police reported that the theft took place at a garage on Malvern Street.

Two people can be seen walking up to the garage in a video from WLWT. A person then tries to get in through a side door, however, it does not work. The two then walk off into the dark and appear minutes later, leaving on bikes.

Middletown police said that anyone with information should contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 513-425-7737.