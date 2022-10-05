Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police are searching for a man wanted in connection with a stabbing that took place Monday in the 1600 block of East 26th Avenue in the Argyle Park neighborhood.

The victim, a man, was found at home stabbed in his right bicep after officers responded to a shooting. Police are looking for Odell Teague and an unidentified man, who were seen on a surveillance camera at the house.

Odell Teague (Courtesy/Central Ohio Crime stoppers

In the report, the stabbing victim said Teague was there to collect his daughter’s property, but he would not give it to Teague.

The video showed a man pointing a gun at the stabbing victim, who tried to exit his car. Teague closed the door several times before allowing the man to get out. The two squared up to fight, but Teague pulled out a knife and swiped it at the man’s arm just off-camera. Teague and the man retreat to a black pickup parked in front of the driveway.

A felonious assault warrant was issued for Teague. Police believe the second man goes by the nickname “Russell,” but his name is unknown.

Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward for information leading to the arrest and/or indictment of the person(s) responsible. Anyone with information is asked to call 614-461-TIPS (8477) or email www.stopcrime.org with tips.