WILLOUGHBY HILLS, Ohio (WJW) – A man was arrested after investigators say he passed a Willoughby Hills police cruiser at high speeds along I-271 on Sunday.

According to the Willoughby Hills Police Department, the officer was heading southbound on I-271 around 2:22 a.m. when the vehicle behind them passed in the right shoulder at 93 miles per hour.

In the video, you can see the vehicle continue to drive out of the lane as the officer started to pursue it.

The officer had to exceed 100 miles per hour to catch up with the vehicle and eventually pull it over.

Investigators say the driver, 23-year-old Denzel Darnell Massey, of Mayfield Heights, appeared to be under the influence.

He was arrested for OVI.