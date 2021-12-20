MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 65-year-old man found guilty after shooting two teens in his garage was sentenced Monday.

Victor Santana was sentenced to 21 years to life in prison in Montgomery County Common Pleas Court.

He was facing four counts of murder and five counts of felonious assault. He was accused of killing 17-year-olds Javier Harrison and Devin Henderson in his garage on Conners Street on August 28, 2019. Santana was found guilty on all murder counts and four of the five felonious assault charges on Thursday, Dec. 2.

According to court documents, Santana could’ve been sentenced to 21 years to life or a maximum, consecutive sentence of 36 years to life. Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck Jr., said the State was asking for Santana to be sentenced to 36 years to life in prison.

Heck said, “The State asserts that a maximum, consecutive sentence is necessary to adequately punish the defendant’s actions and to protect society from future harms.”

During the three-day trial, the defense claimed that Santana acted in self-defense while prosecutors claimed that he targeted the boys in a sneak attack and did not fulfill his duty to retreat.