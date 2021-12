MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Victor Santana, the man accused of killing two teens in his garage in a 2019 shooting has been found guilty Thursday.

Santana was facing four counts of murder and five counts of felonious assault. The verdict comes after three days of testimony from medical experts, law enforcement, family and a teen present on the day of the shooting.

Sentencing for Santana will be held Monday, December 20, 2021.