DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The two women who were found dead after a shooting at a Shell gas station have been identified.

According to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, 44-year-old Michaela Daniels and 38-year-old Felicia Brown, both of Dayton, were found dead at the Shell gas station on West Third Street on Sunday, Feb. 26.

Maj. Brian Johns with the Dayton Police Department reported that security camera footage showed a “disturbance” in a black Suburban stopped at a gas pump around 3 a.m. on Sunday.

A Black male wearing a purple ball cap was seen exiting the backseat of the Suburban and fleeing on foot.

Three other vehicles were at the gas station at the time and an attendant was inside the gas station, however, no one alerted the police. The attendant reportedly told police they heard shots fired, but thought nothing of it.

Maj. Johns said the attendant notified police of the vehicle around 5 a.m., and Daniels and Brown were then found dead.

The Dayton Police Department is asking for assistance and offering a cash reward for information that leads to the suspect’s arrest.

Anyone with information can contact the Dayton Police Department at 333-COPS or leave a tip with Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.