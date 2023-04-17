DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police have identified the two victims who were stabbed in their home on Friday, April 14.

According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, 63-year-old Michelle Phipps and 57-year-old James Donnelly were both found stabbed to death in their home in Neave Township.

On April 14, deputies from Darke County responded to the home on the 4200 block of Weavers-Fort Jefferson Road after a 911 hangup call from the residence. When deputies arrived at the home, they were met by another resident of the home. The man claimed to have made the 911 call, and filed a report alleging theft and assault had occurred, however further investigation has led authorities to believe the caller was one of the victims, Michelle Phipps.

The man was originally named a person of interest in the case, and authorities notified the community that they wished to talk with him. He was found by Chicago police just after 9 p.m. on April 14 and arrested on a felony probation warrant out of Darke County. This warrant was unrelated to the homicide, authorities said.

Currently, the man, now a suspect in the case, is being held in a Chicago jail awaiting extradition to Ohio. This case remains under investigation, and charges are pending.