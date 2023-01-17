DAYTON, Ohi (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal shooting in Dayton.

According to police, an Uber driver found a victim dead next to the Fortune Drive Thru at 3528 West Third Street on Saturday, Jan. 14. The driver contacted authorities after finding the victim’s body, stating that he could see a “gunshot injury” in a woman’s back, and there was a casing nearby.

The body was initially reported to be a Jane Doe, however, the coroner later identified the victim as a 34-year-old man, Marc Sims.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

This incident remains under investigation.