DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One man is dead after a shooting occurred in late October.

According to Dayton Police, officers were dispatched to the 2300 block of Elsmere Ave in response to a shooting. One person, a 37-year-old man, was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Further investigation revealed another man was also injured in the incident, but was taken to the hospital by personal means before officers arrived. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man was identified as 28-year-old Jamar Warren in a release from the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office on Nov. 8.

This shooting is still under investigation by the Dayton PD Homicide Unit.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 937-333-1232 or visit miamivalleycrimestoppers.com to submit a tip anonymously.