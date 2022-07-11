GROVEPORT, Ohio (WCMH) — A female victim and male suspect are dead after a Monday morning shooting at an industrial complex in Groveport on Toy Road, according to multiple law enforcement agencies.

Franklin County Sheriff’s Office states that they received multiple calls at 5:22 a.m. from SK Foods at the 3300 block of Toy Road on a possible shooting. One woman was shot and taken to Grant Medical Center, per FCSO and Groveport Police.

Franklin County Sheriff Dallas Baldwin says the shooter entered the building and shot the woman.

Groveport Police Sergeant Josh Short confirmed to NBC4 that the victim and the male suspect both died and described the shooting as a domestic violence situation.

Police said the suspect was found dead after being electrocuted away from the scene near Alum Creek Drive.

You can watch a full update from the Sheriff in the video player below.

Dozens of people were evacuated from the facility as Columbus Divisions of Police and Fire, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and county units from Obetz and Groveport responded. The investigation is ongoing.

FCSO SWAT units searched the facility to make sure there was no active threat after the evacuation.

Law enforcement departments on the scene at an industrial plant in Groveport on July 11, 2022. (NBC4/Ronald Clark).

Police on scene at Groveport industrial plant (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

Police on scene at Groveport industrial plant (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

Police on scene at Groveport industrial plant (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

Police on scene at Groveport industrial plant (NBC4/Ronald Clark)

SK Food Group’s manufacturing facility in Groveport employs 600 people. The company released a statement at 10:38 a.m. about the shooting.

“Our concerns and thoughts are with our team members who were affected by this terrible incident – the two team members involved directly in the incident as well as our work family, at large. At this time, we can confirm that both individuals involved are deceased. We are doing everything that we can to cooperate with the authorities and cannot comment further on the situation. As more information becomes available, it will be shared, as appropriate.” SK Food Group

The company also added that it activated its employee assistance program for workers who were interested in a phone consultation with mental health professionals after the shooting.

This is a developing story. NBC4 will provide you with updates once we learn more information.