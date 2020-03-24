Vehicle collides with pole, catches fire in New Lebanon

NEW LEBANON, Ohio (WDTN) – On Tuesday, March 24, at approximately 2:19 a.m., deputies assigned to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office District 7, Patrol Headquarters, in Jefferson Township were dispatched to a vehicle collision on South Lutheran Church Road.

According to a press release from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a caller reported that a vehicle hit a power pole, caught on fire and the driver stumbled around before falling to the ground. While authorities were en route, the driver was picked up by a person in a white vehicle and left the scene.

Authorities arrived to find the vehicle fully involved and empty. The fire was put out by the Jefferson Township and Trotwood Fire Departments.

A follow-up investigation led to the registered owner who reported the vehicle stolen. It was then determined that the owner was the driver who left scene and that she was intoxicated.

Authorities said that she suffered no visible injuries but was transported to a local hospital for further examination.

This is an ongoing investigation, 2 NEWS and WDTN.com will update the story as it develops.