VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Vandalia Police are asking for community assistance in identifying the person or vehicle in a video showing the theft of a bicycle on Cornish Drive.
The theft took place Aug. 16 at 4 a.m. when a silver SUV stopped in the road, someone exits the vehicle, walks over to a bicycle in someone’s front lawn and rides it back to his car.
Anyone with information is asked to call Vandalia Police at 937-898-5868.
The footage below shows the theft, which begins at the 18 second mark.
Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.
- Father says Black Wisconsin man shot by police is paralyzed
- Vandalia Police ask for community help identifying person, car seen in recorded bicycle theft
- St. Louis couple’s vision if Trump loses: ‘Your family will not be safe’
- Burger King operator in China fined over expired ingredients
- Same-sex penguin couple welcomes baby chick after adopting, hatching egg together