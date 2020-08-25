Vandalia Police ask for community help identifying person, car seen in recorded bicycle theft

VANDALIA, Ohio (WDTN) — Vandalia Police are asking for community assistance in identifying the person or vehicle in a video showing the theft of a bicycle on Cornish Drive.

The theft took place Aug. 16 at 4 a.m. when a silver SUV stopped in the road, someone exits the vehicle, walks over to a bicycle in someone’s front lawn and rides it back to his car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Vandalia Police at 937-898-5868.

The footage below shows the theft, which begins at the 18 second mark.

