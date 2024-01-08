DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A Vandalia man was sentenced in U.S. District Court today to 13 years for possessing, with the intent to distribute, drugs in a school zone.

Jason Glanton, 34, possessed bulk amounts of fentanyl, fentanyl analogue and xylazine within 1,000 feet of Helke Elementary School on Randler Avenue in Vandalia.

According to court documents, the FBI and Dayton Police Department began investigating Glanton in fall 2022 for fentanyl trafficking. Law enforcement observed Glanton sell fentanyl on at least three occasions in January and February 2023.

While executing a search warrant in February 2023, agents reportedly discovered more than 136 grams of fentanyl, $9,000 in cash, five semiautomatic handguns and more than 300 rounds of ammunition in a basement office at Glanton’s home on Pool Avenue. Investigators reportedly discovered three loaded handguns in the primary bedroom.

Officials reportedly discovered $10,000 in cash in the trunk and a loaded handgun in a hidden compartment inside Glanton’s Chevrolet Silverado.

When Glanton was arrested in March 2023, he had more than $1,700 in cash on him and nearly 75 grams of fentanyl in his Chrysler 300. Glanton pleaded guilty in September 2023.

Glanton was one of three men charged in connection to drug trafficking near area schools.