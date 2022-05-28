LOS ANGELES (WJW) — Two men, including a United States Postal Service mail carrier, have been charged after allegedly scheming to steal nearly $800,000 in unemployment COVID funds and stealing debit cards from the U.S. mail.

Stephen Glover, 32, of Palmdale, who worked at the Valencia post office, and Travis McKenzie, 26, of Valencia, who lived on Glover’s mail delivery route, are charged with mail fraud, according to a release from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Court documents say that from August 2020 to February 2021, Glover and McKenzie allegedly obtained fraudulent debit cards in the victims’ names issued by the California Employment Development Department, which administers the state’s unemployment program.

The men reportedly stole the identities of about 50 victims, some of whom had never resided in, worked in, or even visited California, and used false statements claiming COVID-related job losses, the affidavit says.

The documents say Glover and McKenzie allegedly split the cash withdrawn using the EDD debit cards, some of which had balances exceeding $30,000.

Glover also allegedly stole mail containing more than $20,000 in personal and business checks belonging to others, according to the DOJ.

If convicted, they would each face up to 20 years in federal prison.