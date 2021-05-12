US Marshals seek public’s help finding wanted man last seen in 2019

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — U.S. Marshals, the Fairborn Police Department and the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office are asking for the public’s help locating a wanted man.

Devon Laurice Cox, 26, is wanted for murder, aggravated burglary, aggravated robbery and felonious assault, all which happened in 2016. An arrest warrant was issued by Greene County on Sept. 23, 2019, but he has not been seen or heard from since.

Police describe Cox as being Black, standing approximately 5’11” and weighing around 155 lbs.

A $2,500 rewards is being offered for any information that could directly lead to the arrest of Cox. Anyone with information is asked to called the U.S. Marshals at 937-293-8960 or visit the agency’s tip website here.