US Marshals, Hamilton County Sheriff arrest fugitive in Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST), working with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Unit, announced the arrest of fugitive Kevin Coes Thursday.

Coes was allegedly involved in a robbery at a Hampton Inn and Suites in Sycamore Township in November 2019. During the robbery a shootout took place where two victims were struck by gunfire. Both of the victims would later on die from their wounds.

The U.S. Marshals SOFAST and the sheriff’s office discovered Coes was staying on Glenmore Avenue in Cincinnati and quickly went in to arrest him. Authorities said that the arrest took place without incident.

Coes is being held at the Hamilton County Jail.