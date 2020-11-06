US Marshals arrest Middletown murder suspect in Florida

TAMPA, Fla. (WDT) — U.S. Marshals arrested a Middletown man suspected of murder in Tampa, Florida early Friday morning.
The U.S. Marshals Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) and the Florida/Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force worked together to locate and arrest the suspect.
He was wanted on an outstanding warrant for murder after allegedly shooting a man in Middletown. The victim eventually died from his wounds.
The suspect is currently in Hillsborough County Jail awaiting extradition back to Ohio.
