TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Tipp City Police Department is urging residents to take precautions after an uptick in “smash and grab” vehicle thefts.

According to a Facebook post by the Tipp City Police Department, there has been an increase in “smash and grab” type thefts from vehicles at parks and businesses.

Tipp City police said that oftentimes in these situations, purses and other valuables are left in plain sight.

In order to effectively prevent these thefts, police recommended that you not leave valuable items in your car.

“Simply locking your car or trunk will not prevent you from being victimized,” reads the post.