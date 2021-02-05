Union man charged with ‘unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance’ after alleged explosion Tuesday

UNION, Ohio (WDTN) — The Union Police Department announced official charges against Connell T. Gubser in relation to an incident involving an alleged explosion at a home on Warner Drive on Tuesday.

He was charged with unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance — illegally manufacturing or processing explosives.

Dayton Police sent the bomb squad to investigate Tuesday around 3:40 p.m. after a caller told dispatch he heard a “muffled explosion” coming from his neighbor’s house. He said that smoke immediately poured out but abruptly stopped, and that he had not seen any smoke since.

Union Police and Fire officials, as well as agents with the FBI, were also on the scene. The steps taken were done “out of an abundance of caution,” according to Union’s assistant fire chief, Zach Smith.

Gubser is being held at the Montgomery County Jail on a $250,000 bond. FBI officials said there are no federal charges at this time but the investigation is still ongoing.

