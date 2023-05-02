DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A U.S. Marshals strike team arrested a man who authorities say caused a fatal accident before fleeing the scene in 2022.

According to the U.S. Marshalls Service, the Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Jan Henderson at approximately 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2.

Henderson was found and arrested by SOFAST in the 400 block of Ethel Avenue. He is now being held at the Montgomery County Jail without bond.

“The safe capture of this fugitive is the result of the hard work done by the Dayton P.D. investigators and the collaboration with our fugitive task force,” said Michael D. Black, United States Marshal.

“We will continue to work with and support our partners in making the community safer.”

Henderson was indicted on charges of Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, Vehicular Homicide and Failure to Stop after an Accident on April 28. According to court records, Henderson allegedly caused an accident that killed another person in late November 2022. Authorities said he fled the scene before emergency crews could arrive.