FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — A shooting is under investigation in Butler County.

According to the Fairfield Police Department, officers responded Thursday around 9:40 p.m. to S. Timber Hollow Drive in Fairfield. Officers were sent to the area for a reported shooting.

Once Fairfield officers arrived on scene, they reportedly discovered two individuals with gunshot wounds.

The two people hurt were taken from the scene by ambulance to local hospitals. Both individuals suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

At this time, the details surrounding the shooting have not been released, since police are still investigating.

If you have any information regarding the shooting, call Fairfield Police Sgt. Bryan Carnes at 1-513-829-8201.