COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two central Ohio men are in custody after they allegedly waved a gun at a U.S. Postal Service letter carrier and demanded he hand over his USPS key, according to U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio Kenneth Parker.

Mahad Jama, 21, of Westerville, and Da’mon May, 18, of Columbus, went before a judge in federal court Friday afternoon.

Last Tuesday, the pair allegedly approached a postal worker in Dublin who was parked along Sawmill Road and seated in his USPS vehicle, according to Parker.

Jama shook a gun at the worker, which was given to him by May, and demanded his key.

Federal investigators searched both men’s residences on Thursday — where they found a gun and the worker’s key at May’s, and other people’s checks at Jama’s, Parker said.

“We continue to investigate a network of individuals involved in robbing or stealing U.S. Postal Service keys for the purposes of accessing mail collection boxes to steal checks,” Parker said in a news release. “As today’s charges show, our law enforcement agencies will work swiftly to identify those allegedly involved in this brazen conduct.

Aggravated robbery of a postal worker is a federal crime, and if convicted, Jama and May could face up to 25 years in prison.