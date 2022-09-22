XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) – Two additional suspects have been charged with attempting to kill a teenager in Xenia Township, authorities say.

According to the Greene County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to Ford Road on Monday, Sept.12 for a shooting. When the deputies arrived, they found an 18-year-old woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The teen was brought to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said she had been shot by an acquaintance during a domestic dispute. One suspect, 21-year-old La’Dashiaun Brown, was arrested and charged with felonious assault and receiving stolen property. He is being held in the Seneca County Jail.

On Sept. 22, two more suspects were charged with crimes relating to the shooting.

21-year-old Joseph Davis has been charged with attempted aggravated murder, attempted murder, tampering with evidence and felonious assault. 22-year-old Jahmel Douglas Morgan was also charged with conspiracy to commit aggravated murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

They are both being held in the Greene County Jail in Xenia.