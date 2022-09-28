MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WDTN) – Lockdown has been lifted at two Middletown schools after police investigated a suspicious package found on school grounds.

According to the Middletown City School District, Middletown High School and the middle school were both placed under lockdown just after 11 a.m. About ten minutes later, the school announced that the high school would be dismissing early, but the middle school remained under lockdown. Law enforcement was called to the scene.

Just before noon, the district announced that the middle school would resume classes, however, the building remained under a soft lockdown, with all exterior doors locked.

WLWT reported that a bomb squad was on its way to the high school as a precautionary measure.

At 12:10 p.m., Middletown City Schools announced that the police department gave them the all-clear. According to the alert, the high school re-opened and the middle school lifted the soft lockdown.