DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two individuals, including a man from Warren County, were recently sentenced for theft.

According to a release, Aaron Pitman, 35 of Morrow and Ryan Goldschmidt, 39, of Cincinnati have been sentenced for fraud and theft, amounting to nearly $800,000. The two were indicted in Oct. 2022, but later pleaded guilty in September to defrauding investors in a fake medical marijuana operation.

Although sentencing included 5 years of community control, 90 days in jail, paying $796,000 in restitution, some of the jail sentences have been deferred and suspending, awaiting the restitution payments, the Ohio Department of Commerce said.

Neither Pitman nor Goldschmidt were licensed to sell securities to investors. They did not have experience in licensing, cultivating or selling CBD oil cartridges or medical marijuana.