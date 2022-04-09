COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two men have been charged in the death of a fellow inmate at the Franklin County Corrections Center on Nov. 28, 2021.

Prosecutors requested on Friday morning that Royalle T. Mosley be named a co-defendant with Varmunyah Dunor in the jailhouse killing of Dustin Ray, according to court records.

At 11:21 a.m. on Nov. 28, a deputy and nurse were notified that Ray appeared to be unconscious on his bunk. Medics took Ray to Grant Medical Center where he was found to have a head injury, according to separate complaints filed on March 31 against Mosley and Dunor.

The complaint against Mosley alleges he purposely caused the death of Dustin Ray by striking Ray with his fists, resulting in injuries that caused Ray’s death.

The complaint against Dunor alleges he struck Ray with his hands and his feet.

Inmates gave statements that Ray was assaulted by Mosley and Dunor, both complaints said, and that Ray lost consciousness and never regained it. Ray died on Dec. 2, 2021 as a result of the injuries in the assault, the documents said.

At the moment, Mosley is in the Southeastern Correctional Institute where he is serving four-and-a-half years for theft, forgery, and burglary, according to a state website.

Mosley’s co-defendant Varmunyah Dunor was accused of the April 17, 2020 death of Jarrin Hickman. According to a media release from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year-old Jarrin Hickman died after being shot multiple times in the parking lot of the Dollar General on Chatterton Road.

Hickman allegedly had been trying to buy marijuana, and was said to have shot first. Dunor allegedly chased Hickman through the parking lot and shot him before running away, the media release from FCSO said.