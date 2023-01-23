DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — You may want to check your bank accounts if you’ve been to this Miami Valley McDonald’s.

Two juvenile suspects are being investigated for possible identity theft.

According to a police report, a McDonald’s employee was captured on surveillance video taking a credit card from a customer and taking a picture of the front and back.

The employee then swiped the card and returned it to the customer.

Surveillance video showed a second phone at the employee’s workstation, which belonged to a different employee.

If you notice any fraudulent charges to your account, you are asked to contact the Moraine Police Department.