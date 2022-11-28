Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – Two juveniles have been arrested in connection with the alleged killing of a Scioto County man early Monday morning.

At 1:02 a.m. the Portsmouth police department responded to a 9-1-1 call of a reported stabbing. Upon arrival at the 1400 block of 2nd Street in West Portsmouth, officials found an 18-year-old man who was laying on the ground with a stab wound.

After being transported to Southern Ohio Medical Center, Portsmouth PD said Jayson McGraw was pronounced dead.

Witnesses told Portsmouth Sheriff David Thoroughman that two male juveniles were seen leaving the scene on foot. Both were located and arrested on charges of first-degree murder.

The investigation remains open as additional charges could be filed at a later date. Anyone with additional information is asked to call Detective Jodi Conkel at 740-351-1091.