DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A teenage suspect is on the run after a shooting in Xenia, police said.

On Monday, Jan. 16, officers were joined by deputies from the Greene County Sheriff’s Office on the scene of a shooting with multiple victims. When officers arrived on Second Street, they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds: 21-year-old Sincere Spencer and a 17-year-old girl. Both victims were treated on the scene until they could be brought to a local hospital.

Police said witnesses saw two groups of people get into an argument before the shooting. At some point during the argument, witnesses said a 16-year-old male pulled out a pistol and began shooting at the two victims as well as several others who were there.

The teen suspect has not been found at this time. He has been charged by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office with eight counts of attempted murder, eight counts of felonious assault, six counts of improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation and four counts of discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the Xenia Police Division Criminal Investigation Section at 937-376-7206 or leave a voicemail at the Xenia Police Tip Line at 937-347-1623.

This incident remains under investigation.