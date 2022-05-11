SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people have been hospitalized after a shooting in Springfield Tuesday night.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, officers were called to the 1000 block of Tibbett Avenue. When officers arrived, they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Springfield Police on the scene said officers rendered aid to the victims on the scene before they could be brought to the hospital.

Both victims were brought to Springfield Medical Center, one by CareFlight, Police said.

At this time, officers have no information concerning a possible suspect. Anyone with information about this incident should call the Springfield Police Department at (937) 324-7685. This tip line is monitored 24-7.