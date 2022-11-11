DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two people were taken into custody after a SWAT standoff in Dayton Thursday night.

According to police on the scene, officers were pursuing a stolen vehicle that lead them to a home on Linwood Street around 10:30 p.m. on Thursday.

About two hours later SWAT was called, police told 2 NEWS crews. There is no information as to why SWAT was called at this time.

Hours later, two people were found in the attic of the home and taken into custody.

