Two people were arrested in Mercer County on drug charges (Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Mercer County deputies arrested two suspects Tuesday after finding narcotics during a traffic stop.

Around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, March 7, deputies are said to have stopped a vehicle for a traffic violation near US 33 and Kuck Road in Center Township. According to police, 20-year-old Braden Etgen was driving the vehicle and 21-year-old Isaiah Garland was sitting in the passenger seat.

Deputies brought in a K9 unit who conducted a “free air sniff” around the vehicle. The K9 alerted the presence of narcotics and deputies searched both the vehicle and its occupants.

During the search, deputies found both suspected methamphetamines and fentanyl pills. The two suspects were arrested and booked into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility on charges of possession of drugs. They are being held without bond.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office said the case will be handed to the Prosecutor’s Office for review of additional charges.