MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Police arrested two men in Mercer County after a passenger was caught attempting to hide narcotics during a traffic stop.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office, deputies stopped a car driven by 31-year-old Aron Lange for a traffic violation in Granville Township on Tuesday, Oct. 4. Deputies said they saw Lange’s passenger, 27-year-old Dustin Kitchen, trying to hide evidence before a K-9 from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office could arrive.

Fentanyl found in the car

(Mercer County Sheriff’s Office)

The dog alerted to narcotics in the vehicle, and deputies began to search the car. According to the release, deputies found approximately ten grams of suspected fentanyl that Kitchen had attempted to hide.

Deputies arrested Lange and Kitchen and booked them into the Mercer County Adult Detention Facility where they are being held without bond. They have both been charged with possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Additional charges may be approved after the case is turned over to the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.