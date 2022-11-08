KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — An RTA driver was hospitalized after two men assaulted him in Kettering on Saturday, according to the Kettering Police Department.

According to the Kettering Police Department, officers were dispatched to The Market on Wilmington Pike Saturday on reports of a possible assault.

Police reported that upon arrival officers found a white RTA van that had its mirror broken off as well as broken glass, a cell phone and other objects lying around it. The 31-year-old driver told police that two people had assaulted him.

Police said the driver reported that after he dropped off a wheelchair passenger at The Market, he attempted to leave the parking lot, however, a vehicle was blocking him. The driver said he approached the vehicle and found two men and a woman.

The driver claimed that he smacked the taillight of the vehicle after one of the men called him a racial slur. The two men then got out and began to throw punches, he said.

A responding police officer said in his report that the driver had “an approximate 1-inch gash on the left side” of his face.

The driver was transported to Miami Valley South Hospital.

The two men later came to the Kettering Police Department after realizing they had left their cellphone at the scene.

One of the men “claimed that the driver had sucker punched him however, I watched the video, which showed a different result,” said police in the report.

Both of the men provided written statements and were placed under arrest.

