SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Two teenage girls from northern Ohio were shot while in a parked vehicle, according to police.

The incident happened at about 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3000 block of Colwyn Road.

Police say it appears the shots were fired from a gray colored Ford truck with tinted windows.

Two 14-year-old girls were transported to a local hospital. Police say their wounds are non-life threatening.

The investigation is ongoing.