WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man prosecutors called a “serial rapist” was sentenced Monday.

David Honzu was sentenced to 17 years to life for attempted kidnapping with sexual motivation, repeat violent offender and sexually violent predator specifications along with tampering with evidence following a bench trial last month

“I honestly feel like the most important thing that a judge can do as a public servant is to keep the citizens of that county safe. That’s exactly what Judge Yost did today. He locked Mr. Honzu up for what I hope will be the rest of his life,” said Trumbull County Assistant Prosecutor Gabe Wildman.

Investigators have said that back in June, Honzu tried to force a woman into a vehicle at knifepoint in Champion. He tearfully addressed the court prior to sentencing.

“I just want to tell the court that I am sorry. Very, very sorry. I let drugs control my life. That’s all I have to say,” he said.

Honzu’s defense attorney Heather Ninni asked the court for mercy saying her client experienced physical, sexual and emotional abuse as a child.

“He’s not a monster. He’s really not. He’s a human,” she said. “He’s a man that I’ve seen has a lot of feelings and a lot of regrets and a lot of remorse in this whole situation and this incident, and in just his life.”

But with previous convictions, including rape, menacing by stalking and attempted abduction, prosecutors asked for the maximum sentence.

“I feel like justice was done in this case,” Wildman said.

Honzu will have to register as a Tier 3 sex offender for life. He is also set to stand trial in a cold rape case dating back 15 years. That trial starts Monday.

Six years ago, a jury convicted Honzu of felony attempted abduction. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

He also previously pleaded guilty in a 1995 rape case.