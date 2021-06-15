Troy, Tipp City Police ask for help locating man wanted for bank robbery

TIPP CITY, Ohio (WDTN) — Both Troy and Tipp City police are looking for a man with multiple warrants for bank robbery.

The Troy Police Department said they’re looking for Bart Brandon Ely after a bank robbery on June 5 at the First Financial Bank on West Main Street in Troy. According to law enforcement, he is currently at large.

An additional warrant has been issued by the Blufton, Indiana Police Department for a bank robbery in their jurisdiction.

Police said that Ely once lived in both Sidney and Ohio City, and that he has family ties in the area.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Troy Police Department at 937-339-7525 ext. 1436. You can also call the Tipp City detective, Sgt. Chris Graham, at 937-667-3112.