Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A woman fled from police at dangerous speeds after officers said she was a suspect in a theft incident.

According to a post by the Troy Police Department, a woman reportedly stole one or more items on Sunday, Dec. 18. Later that day, officers found her vehicle in a residential neighborhood.

The woman fled the officers at a high rate of speed, the department said on Facebook. Officers ended the pursuit and the suspect eluded arrest. Police said the Troy police department is not the only law enforcement agency the suspect has fled from recently.

“This suspect poses a danger to the public due to these high speeds and reckless driving. She has shown no care for other motorists when officers attempt to stop her,” the post reads.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Ptl. Shane Marker (ext. 1431) or Sgt. Matt Mosier (ext. 1405) at 937-339-7525.