MIAMI COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy man charged with murder in the death of his roommate will be evaluated after pleading not guilty by reason of insanity.

Sean Higgins appeared in Miami County Common Pleas Court Monday morning for charges related to the death of 25-year-old Easton Ho. Higgins is facing charges of aggravated murder, gross abuse of a corpse, two counts of tampering with evidence, grand theft of a motor vehicle and receiving stolen property.

Higgins first pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday, April 21. He will be evaluated by the Forensic Psychiatry Center for Western Ohio for his mental condition around April 14, 2022. The examiner will also evaluate Higgins’ competency to stand trial.

According to court documents, Higgins’ counsel requested the evaluation during his municipal court appearance, but it was not completed due to “another issue.”

Troy police said some of Ho’s roommates called police to the 2200 block of Morning Glory Circle around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 14. A female roommate said Ho had disappeared under suspicious circumstances.

Officers later found Ho’s vehicle in Kettering and said evidence showed Ho was likely the victim of foul play. According to police, Higgins later admitted to killing Ho. Police said Higgins took Ho’s car to dump his body in Indiana, drove the car to Kettering where he left it, then took an Uber back to Troy.

A body was found in Indiana that may belong to Ho, but it has not been confirmed. A cause of death and motive have not been released.

A hearing will be held for Higgins within 10 days after the filing of the reports of his evaluation.