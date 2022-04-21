TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A Troy man facing charges after admitting to killing his roommate pleaded not guilty Thursday.

Sean Higgins, 25, appeared in the Miami County Municipal Court Thursday morning for charges related to the death of 25-year-old Easton Ho. Higgins is facing charges of aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, theft and receiving stolen property.

According to court documents, Higgins pleaded not guilty to the charges against him by reason of insanity. A competency evaluation has been requested for him.

Troy police said some of Ho’s roommates called police to the 2200 block of Morning Glory Circle around 8:31 a.m. on Thursday, April 14. A female roommate said Ho had disappeared under suspicious circumstances. He failed to show up to work in Miamisburg and both of Ho’s roommates received unusual texts around 2:45 a.m. Thursday from his number.

Officers later found Ho’s vehicle in Kettering and said evidence showed Ho was likely the victim of foul play. According to police, Higgins later admitted to killing Ho. Police said Higgins took Ho’s car to dump his body in Indiana, drove the car to Kettering where he left it, then took an Uber back to Troy.

A body was found in Indiana that may belong to Ho, but it has not been confirmed. A cause of death and motive have not been released.