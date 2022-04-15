TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – A 25-year-old has been arrested for murder after his roommate disappeared Thursday morning.

A release by the Troy Police Department said some of 25-year-old Easton Ho’s roommates called police to the 2200 block of Morning Glory Circle around 8:31 am.

The roommates said Ho had disappeared under suspicious circumstances, explaining that he had sent them strange texts at 2:45 am. He also failed to show up to work in Miamisburg that morning.

Officers spent the day searching for Ho, the release said, and they notified other Law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for Ho and his car.

Hours later, at 6:30 pm, officers found Ho’s vehicle in Kettering. After further investigation, Troy PD said evidence showed Ho was likely the victim of foul play.

Detectives continued to investigate and interviewed the roommates. According to the release, one of the roommates, 25-year-old Sean Higgins admitted to killing Ho, and was arrested.

While Higgins did provide information on key pieces of evidence, Ho’s body has not yet been found. Officials are currently searching for the body with assistance from law enforcement officials from Randolph County, Indiana.

Higgins is now in the Miami County Jail and facing charges of aggravated murder, abuse of a corpse, tampering with evidence, theft and receiving stolen property.