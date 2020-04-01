1  of  2
Troy breaking and entering suspect arrested

Crime

TROY, Ohio (WDTN) – The Miami County Sheriff’s Department arrested the suspect of a Tuesday, March 31, breaking and entering in Troy.

Miami County Sheriff Dave Duchak said a burglary in progress was reported at the Troy Freewill Baptist Church on South County Road 25A.

Authorities determined that someone had entered the church and had stolen tools. Deputies saw a suspicious person running away from the scene.

Deputies were assisted by the Ohio State Highway Patrol who helped search for the suspect with troopers in the area.  The male suspect was found on the railroad tracks near a train trestle running alongside the bike path behind the 2300 block of South County Road 25A.  

