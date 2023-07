DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A suspect has been arrested after a man was shot and killed in Trotwood Monday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 6200 block of Forestdale Avenue on reports of shots fired around 4:15 p.m. on Monday, July 16. When they arrived on the scene, they found one man dead on the scene.

The Trotwood Police Department said that one person has been taken into custody on murder charges Tuesday. They are currently being held in the Montgomery County Jail.