Trotwood Police need help identifying suspects in 2 unsolved homicides

Charles McLemore

Charles McLemore (Trotwood Police Department)

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Trotwood Police are asking for help identifying suspects involved with two unsolved homicide cases from 2018.

On Aug. 24, 2018, Charles McLemore, 73, was found dead in his home having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.  Police ruled the death a homicide and are now seeking help identifying anyone involved.

The second was double homicide that happened on April 18, 2018, and is believed to be connected to the the homicide in August. Elmer Rucker, 23, and Antonio Collins, 25, were found dead in their apartment having suffered multiple gunshot wounds.

Trotwood Police ask anyone with information to contact Detective Matt Buddo at 937-854-7241, Detective Natalie Watson at 937-854-7238 or Crime Stoppers at 937-222-7867.

